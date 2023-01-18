Government warned that people with private health insurance are at risk of being unable to afford it when they retire

People who can afford private health insurance may not be able to do so when they retire if the Government does not get pensions right, politicians have been warned.

David Begg, chairman of the Pensions Authority, told a Dáil committee this morning it is vitally important it moves as quickly as possible to roll out a new auto-enrolment pension scheme “for the sake of the country”.

The scheme that is promised from next year would benefit hundreds of thousands of workers who will otherwise have to rely on the state pension in old age.

Declan Bolger, CEO of Irish Life Group, said the introduction of the new scheme will be a “seminal” moment for 750,000 people who will be provided with the opportunity to put in place a more financially secure future.

But he warned the current plan will lead to “worse outcomes for women” and widen a pensions gender gap because members will not be able to top up their contributions.

He said the State should not be implementing a system “which embeds this discrimination for generations to come and removes any chances of improvement”.

They were speaking during pre-legislative scrutiny by the Dáil Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands of the automatic enrolment retirement savings system bill.

“If you just think of a simple thing,” said Mr Begg. “If you don’t get pensions right this aging cohort of people who may have paid private health insurance all their lives may not be able to pay it in retirement if they don’t have decent replacement income.”

He said he was trying to emphasise there’s an interdependent relationship between “a lot of these things”.

“And for the sake of the country, I think we just need to move as quickly as we possibly can on it,” he said.

Mr Begg said pension coverage in Ireland is low.

He said 56pc of workers have a workplace or private pension to supplement their state pension.

However, while 90pc of public sector workers do, just over 35pc of private sector employees have one.

He noted that there is no obligation on employers to offer an occupational pension.

Mr Bolger of Irish Life said the heads of the bill are silent on how workers will be able to access their funds in retirement or what tax treatment will apply.

He said this is contrary to any other form of pension arrangement in the state and could lead to the accumulated savings not being used to actually provide an income in retirement.

Mr Bolger said the original plan had been changed that would have provided consumers with choice in terms of their provider, contributions and investment manager.

“This key principle has been completely removed from the proposals as set out within the auto-enrolment bill with the creation of a state monopoly,” he said.

Chairperson of the committee, Denis Naughten, said auto-enrolment has been discussed for decades in Ireland.

He said we are currently the only OECD country that doesn’t operate an automatic enrolment or similar system as a means of promoting pensions savings.

Mr Naughten said such a scheme would simplify pensions decisions for workers and make it easier for employers to offer a workplace pension.

He said employees would have access to a workplace pensions savings scheme that is co-funded by their employer and the state.