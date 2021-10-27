Government wants mandatory vaccine cert for all hospital and nursing-home visitors

'Anything we can do to reduce the risk of the virus being introduced to hospitals makes sense,' said Leo Varadkar

Vaccine passes may be needed for hospital visits, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Tánaiste yesterday said the Government was working with the HSE on the introduction of a requirement for vaccine passes or Covid-19 certificates for anyone visiting Irish hospitals.

“I think it makes a lot of sense. Hospitals are full of vulnerable people who are immuno-compromised, and we don’t want them getting the virus, and hospitals are also full of people with the virus as well,” he said.

“So I think anything we can do to reduce the risk of the virus being introduced to hospitals makes sense.”

Earlier this month, the Government announced that a range of Covid-19 restrictions – including the use of vaccine certificates – would remain until early 2022. Currently, Covid-19 certificates are required for anyone using indoor hospitality.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this month that “subject to operational feasibility” the Covid pass could be adopted “as a requirement for visitation to healthcare settings with a provision for exemptions on compassionate grounds”.

“It’s not about stopping visits. It’s about facilitating safe visits,” he added.

Dr Holohan said Mr Donnelly was working on “operationalising” the measure.

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, gave his full backing to the suggestion that vaccine passes could be extended to hospitals and other healthcare settings.

He said that Nursing Homes Ireland had previously suggested such an approach should be considered for care homes.

He said: “We’d see it as a further protective measure. It is about balancing the risk of Covid with the rights of residents to receive visitors."

He said that such a balance could be “tricky”, and that nursing homes would wait for Government guidance before introducing any such measures themselves.

“We don’t want visiting to go backwards,” Mr Daly stressed.

“Families and residents and staff all know the threat that Covid still presents."

He said that healthcare staff should also receive a booster vaccine.