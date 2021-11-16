THE government has been urged to reverse cuts to the pandemic unemployment payment that take effect today as Covid restrictions are set to tighten.

A midnight curfew will be introduced for restaurants, bars and nightclubs from midnight on Thursday and people have been urged to work from home due to a surge in cases.

Covid passes will be necessary to go to the cinema or theatre and household close contacts will have to restrict movements for five days until they have three antigen test results.

The cabinet agreed to the new curbs as the top PUP rate of €300 is being reduced to €250 from today.

The €250 a week rate is falling to €203 – the same amount as standard jobseeker payments. PUP - which is paid at three rates -will be reduced again on February 8, when it will essentially be phased out.

There were 43,368 people on the €300 rate, 14,258 on the €250 rate, and 20,180 on the €203 a week rate on November 2, according to the latest figures.

Labour senator Marie Sherlock said the PUP cuts must be reversed.

She said workers can’t pay the price for the pandemic, and called on the government to backdate tax relief promised in this year’s budget for homeworkers.

Increased relief on costs including energy bills and broadband is not due to come into effect until January.

“We are on a knife edge with Covid right now and the leaking of this information from Cabinet that the night economy will effectively shut down once again will be deeply worrying to workers in the sector, many of whom are just after returning to work after extended lockdowns and restrictions on the sector,” said Ms Sherlock.

“The real irony of today’s leaks from cabinet is that it coincides with the PUP payment being cut further. I am calling on government to do the right and responsible thing and immediately stop this cut. Workers need certainty.

"Their livelihoods, through no fault of their own, are effectively being taken away from them. We need to prevent these workers from experiencing any further economic hardship. This news will be particularly devastating to workers and businesses as it comes at the busiest time of year for the sector.”