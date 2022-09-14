Government urged to introduce €1,500 tax credit to simplify ‘remote working incentive’

The government has been urged to introduce a €1,500 tax credit to simplify its “bureaucratic remote working incentive”.

In a pre-budget submission, the Employment and Recruitment Federation calls for the current expenses regime for remote workers to be replaced with a single tax relief.

Currently, relief can be claimed from Revenue on 30pc of electricity, health and broadband expenses for days working from home.

Federation spokesperson Brendan McGinty said if someone works at home half of the time and incurs €5,000 expenses then the relief may only be around €180.

"Government policy is supposed to be about encouraging remote working and so a more meaningful and accessible maximum level of tax credit ((€1500) - but which can be adjusted based on the number of days not spent working from home – would be much more meaningful for the person availing of remote working,” he said.

The submission says high-speed broadband throughout the country must be a strategic policy priority to facilitate remote working.

To counter rising fuel costs and encourage public transport use, it calls for schemes such as the Tax Saver Commuter Ticket to be exempt from tax, “not just meriting PRSI relief”.

President of the federation Donal O’Donoghue said employers and employees are disincentivised by “unfair taxation”, which becomes an issue when seeking to attract investment and high-skill jobs.

“The Budget must reduce personal tax burdens to allay concern among inward investors that our marginal tax rates, especially for higher earners, at 52pc, are out of line with international standards,” he said.

He called for a surplus in the National Training Fund of around €855m to be used to accelerate skills training and increasing English language training fund for migrants seeking work.

Mr O’Donoghue said employers are worried about the burden of upcoming employment regulation.

“Changes to the national minimum wage, the proposed introduction of a ‘living wage’, plus statutory sick pay and gender pay information legislation, a code of practice on the right to disconnect, changes to parental leave and benefits legislation, and proposed pensions auto enrolment will all dramatically increase labour costs and administration”, he said.

He said consideration must be given to defer some or all labour market legislation for at least two years, “until the worst of the inflation crisis has passed”.