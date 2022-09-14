Government urged to halt 80c hike in national minimum wage as Cabinet set to approve it today

The government has been urged to halt a planned 80c increase in the national minimum wage that is set to be approved by cabinet today.

Sven Spollen-Behrens, director of the Small Firms Association, said increasing the €10.50 an hour rate to €11.30 from January next “ignores the realities facing small firms”.

He called for the current wage rate to be maintained and the government’s plan to phase in a new living wage to replace the minimum wage to be postponed.

The Small Firms Association’s demand comes as ISME warned an increase to the minimum wage will lead to reduced hours for workers.

“Costs for small business owners are at a never seen before high,” said Mr Spollen-Behrens.

“It is disappointing that government are now adding to these by imposing a further increase in the national minimum wage.

“A minimum wage increase would be on top of the existing significant cost pressures facing small firms - energy, transport, insurance, materials, technology, and operating costs in general are all rising in price faster than small businesses can keep up with.”

He said it is not the only increase in labour costs being imposed on small firms in the coming months.

Mr Spollen-Behrens noted that a statutory sick pay scheme will come in to effect in the final quarter of this year, and an automatic enrolment retirement savings system set up next year.

Workers are due to begin enrolling for the pension scheme in 2024.

He said the cost of labour is the most significant driver of business costs in small firms amounting to 82pc of overall monthly costs.

“These cumulative impacts are causing major concern amongst Ireland’s small business community,” he said.

“Ireland cannot allow its competitiveness to be eroded through costs imposed by government,” he said. “The energy crisis makes it all the more important to manage the costs that are within our domestic control. Budget 2023 must provide certainty and maintain competitiveness.”

He said the government must ensure comprehensive help for small businesses to deal with the energy crisis by ensuring that policy decisions do not exclude the smallest employers.

Meanwhile, ISME chief executive Neil McDonnell said increasing the minimum wage is not the solution to a cost of living crisis.

He said it was understandable that people under huge cost of living pressure are going to look to their pay packets to close the gap due to inflation.

“Employers are not going to be able to bridge this gap,” he told Newstalk.

Maeve McElwee, director of employer relations at Ibec, said the ability of employers to retain people in employment is going to come into sharp focus at the moment.

She said where businesses cannot sustain increased labour costs, it will become really challenging.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions general secretary Patricia King said the 80c increase is inadequate.

Speaking on Today with Claire on RTÉ, she said although employers have to face the energy challenge, so do workers.

She said workers don’t make a decent living on the minimum wage and “can’t be sacrified on the altar” by not getting the increases they need due to inflation.

Ms King said there are plenty of employers who are able to pay the increase and they are already in receipt of various different schemes and subventions from government.



