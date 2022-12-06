Government urged to allow workers over 16 join new national pension scheme

The Government proposes workers aged over 23 will be included in the new national auto-enrolment pension scheme

WORKERS aged 16 and over should be allowed join a new national auto-enrolment pension scheme to avoid “wasted” years without saving, politicians will be told tomorrow.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions will seek for the government’s proposal to include workers over the age of 23 to be dropped.

It will look for a number of amendments to the new automatic enrolment retirement savings system bill when its officials appear before a Dáil committee tomorrow.

These include demands for a higher contribution by the state, abandoning a €20,000 income threshold and the inclusion of self-employed workers with no staff.

The new scheme will legally require employers to automatically include their workers in a pension savings scheme.

This will supplement the state pension, which is currently €253 a week.

Employers and workers will make contributions to the scheme, and these will be topped up by the state.

“A worker could have seven wasted years between ages 16 and 23, when they have started their working lives but are not saving towards a more financially secure retirement,” says the Ictu submission by Laura Bambrick to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection.

Ictu will recommend that the state contribution be increased to €1 for every €2.50 a worker saves, rather than set at €1 for every €3 saved.

It says this would mirror the value of the current 40pc tax relief arrangement.

Ictu rejects the proposed maximum annual management fee of 0.5pc in the scheme as excessive, and recommends it is reduced and capped.

The union umbrella body will tell the committee that Ireland is the only country in the OECD without a mandatory pay-related pillar for retirement savings.

“Ictu has long argued that our voluntary approach has failed,” says the submission.

It says little over half – 56pc – of all workers have a workplace or private pension to supplement their state pension.

The vast majority - 90pc - of public sector workers do, compared with 35pc of private sector workers. It describes the low levels of private sector coverage as alarming.

The submission says workers without this extra pension are exposed to a significant drop in their normal living standards in retirement.

This is because the state pension is paid at a flat rate of €253 a week, rather than as a percentage of previous earnings.

“Ictu supports the introduction of auto-enrolment as a means of increasing income adequacy for workers in retirement and obligating employers to contribute to securing their employees’ living standards in old age,” says the submission.

“Pension savings also reduce the risk of a fall in consumer demand. Over the coming decades, the importance of this income to the wider economy will grow as the population ages.”

Ictu calls on the Government to implement a target it set to benchmark the state pension at 34pc of gross average earnings.