Government to spend €15m to enhance outdoor spaces for Covid safe summer 

The Government has launched an additional €15m fund that aims to enhance outdoor spaces for a Covid safe summer.

Local authorities are being invited to apply for the fund that will allow for changes to traffic management arrangements to facilitate the reallocation of road space.

This could then improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the summer and could also provide extra space for people to gather outdoors while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Projects that are eligible for the funding include: Street pedestrianisation measures, reallocation of road and street space using footpath extensions, bollards, and public seating, traffic management arrangements and other minor improvements.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced the news today, saying: “While we continue our efforts with social distancing, we also need to provide ways for people to meet, exercise and access local amenities in a safe way, so we can all have a good summer.

"Through a combination of government initiatives, local authorities will now have the resources required to help reimagine our cities, towns and villages so that they can prioritise outdoor living in the summer months.

"We want to facilitate local businesses and the public in making the most of our outdoor spaces so that recreational activities can be safe and enjoyed by all.”