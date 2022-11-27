Government to miss deadline to allow use of traffic cameras for issuing fines

The Government is set to miss a deadline for facilitating the greater use of traffic cameras to allow gardaí issue fines for road traffic offences such as speeding, breaking red lights and the illegal use of bus lanes.

The measure — which is contained in the Government’s Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 launched 12 months ago — is regarded as a key initiative by road safety campaigners for improving driver behaviour.

The strategy sets the end of this year as the date for the establishment of “suitable cross-agency administrative arrangements” for camera-based enforcement by gardaí.

It was included in the Road Safety Strategy to allow for improved enforcement of road traffic legislation, including the detection of offences at junctions and bus and cycle lanes.

However, a senior official with Dublin City Council expressed frustration earlier this month that greater use could not be made of the local authority’s extensive network of traffic cameras because of delays in allowing them to be used for the detection of road traffic offences.

The council’s acting executive manager of traffic, Brendan O’Brien, said the council would support any proposals relating to camera-based enforcement systems which would assist road safety and traffic management in the city.

“We are willing to do all the work necessary to get enforcement on the ground,” said Mr O’Brien.

He pointed out that the council together with An Garda Síochána had operated a successful system using traffic cameras to detect vehicles breaking traffic lights at a junction with the Luas tracks on Benburb Street which had been identified as an accident blackspot.​

However, he told a meeting of the council’s traffic and transport committee the cameras are not currently being used to detect offending motorists as there was no current agreement in place to allow for the issuing of fines.

“It is frustrating for us that it is taking a while to get these measures put in place because we think they are important from a road safety point of view,” said Mr O’Brien.

While the council would take responsibility for traffic cameras to be used for such enforcement, Mr O’Brien said he believed the correct way to proceed was to have the National Transport Authority (NTA) enter into an agreement with An Garda Síochána that could be used across every local authority area.

Mr O’Brien said traffic camera enforcement was also “front and centre” of the BusConnects programme.

The Department of Transport said it will be next year before the necessary legislation is passed.

An NTA spokesperson said it regarded camera-based enforcement as necessary to ensure the benefits of the BusConnects programme were not eroded through illegal parking and driving in bus lanes.

While legislation allowing for traffic cameras to be used for issuing fines was already in place, the spokesperson said the NTA believed further legislation was likely to be required “to both enhance and streamline” the enforcement process.



