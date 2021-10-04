The Government is set to make a decision on whether or not it will opt into a global corporate tax deal this Thursday.

It has received the updated text of the OECD agreement, which Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe took issue with as it states that corporation tax may rise to “at least” 15pc.

Ireland’s 12.5pc corporation tax rate has been the cornerstone of its economic policy for decades and joining the global tax deal would see this rate increase.

Ireland is one of the few countries to resist joining the agreement, however, having received the updated text, ministers will now make a decision if Ireland will join the agreement.

This will likely depend on whether the wording “at least” in relation to the 15pc rate has been removed from the agreement.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ radio that Mr Donohoe “verbally briefed” him on the issue at the weekend.

“Government will now give that some consideration, we have a Cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon and we would hope to be able to respond to it after that meeting,” he said.

When asked if the text addresses Ireland’s concerns with the “at least” wording, he said: “It does respond to a lot, if not all of the concerns that we had.”

He said that he has not read the updated text and wants to wait until Thursday until he can discuss it with colleagues before commenting further.

