‘Government plans to clear driving test backlog are unrealistic’ - insurers

Young drivers could have to wait 18 months to get a full licence despite Government assurance that the current backlog could be resolved within 15 weeks, according to industry sources.

The growing backlog is leading to both frustration and expense for young drivers who continue to need to have a licensed driver with them and pay higher premiums while they wait to pass their test, they say.

“The size of the challenge in dealing with this backlog cannot be underestimated. Certainly, some recent claims by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on the likelihood of waiting times reducing in the short-term warrant a closer look,” said Jonathan Hehir, managing director at motor insurance broker Coverinaclick.ie.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), which oversees the testing process, has said Covid-19 has caused a large backlog of customers waiting for a driving test.

Last month, Minister Ryan told the Dail his department is liaising with the RSA on an ongoing basis to meet the growing demand for tests, and that an additional 40 temporary driver testers have been authorised.

He said the RSA is also seeking to increase the number of tests from six to seven per tester per day, as well as extending operating hours when restrictions are fully lifted.

“Assuming a successful return to seven tests per tester per day and with the 40 testers already approved, the capacity of the system will be 4,881 tests per week. If we are still at six tests per tester when the 40 testers begin, that figure will be 4,183. At this point, there are approximately 72,000 people eligible to take a test. With 4,881 tests weekly, it should be possible to clear that backlog in 15 weeks, allowing for those testers doing seven tests per day,” Minister Ryan said.

But Mr Hehir said the numbers awaiting a test has since climbed to 96,000 and with the 120,000 awaiting a theory test it would take approximately 44 weeks to clear the waiting lists at that rate of weekly testing. And that’s assuming all those drivers pass their test at their first attempt.

“The pass rate stands at about 55pc, so almost half those taking the test will have to re-apply, thereby extending the time it would take to fully clear the numbers to approximately 80 weeks. This again is based on the unlikely assumption that all the repeat testers pass the second time round, and that no-one else applies for a driving test in the next 80 weeks,” he said.

“From what we have seen at the coalface, the Minister’s target seems unrealistic. Beyond the frustration and knock-on consequences for young drivers - many of whom are living in rural areas and need a full licence so that they can drive on the road unaccompanied to get to work or college - the delays are hitting them financially.”

“Young drivers are paying between €300 and €600 extra in insurance premiums as a result of not having their license,” Mr. Hehir continued.

He said there was some good news in that several insurers are now offering discounts of up to 20pc on premiums to young drivers who have completed their lessons as the insurers have realised that many drivers on learner permits have done all of their lessons and would have passed their tests if they had been able to sit them.

“However, notwithstanding this small win for young drivers, the issues remain and without some further intervention, the extended waiting times look set to continue, and to frustrate, well into next year,” he explained.