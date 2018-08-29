THE number of children living in homeless accommodation has hit a record high.

THE number of children living in homeless accommodation has hit a record high.

'Government must wake up and accept policies aren't working' - number of children in homeless accommodation hits record high

Just a day after defending his record on housing to day Minister Eoghan Murphy has confirmed an additional 19 people have entered emergency accommodation, bring the total to 9,891.

That number includes 3,867 children.

Children’s charity Barnardos has hit out at the government’s response to the housing crisis and warned the effects of the crisis on children affected will not be fully realised for years.

“The impact of homelessness on a child cannot be overestimated and the long-term effects on this generation of children may not be fully apparent for decades to come,” said June Tinsley, Head of Advocacy with the charity.

“This is not just a Dublin issue – one in four children who are homeless are living outside of Dublin,” she added.

“The Government must wake up and accept their policies are not working. Too much time has been wasted papering over the cracks when what children need is decisive action with long term solutions.”

The charity warned that the market cannot be left to correct itself.

Meanwhile, Merchants Quay Ireland termed the latest figures a “national disgrace” and “a defining moment in Irish history”.

The charity claimed that the true figure could exceed 10,000 based on the last rough sleeper count in Dublin city.

Charity chief Tony Geoghegan

“The Minister needs to start delivering a sustained reduction in the number of homeless people. These are real people with nowhere to turn, nowhere to call home, people that this government has failed,” CEO Tony Geoghegan said.

Mr Murphy said “any increase in the number of people accessing emergency accommodation is unacceptable”.

“The numbers presenting to homeless services in the Dublin region remains a concern, despite significant progress in exiting individuals and families from emergency accommodation into independent tenancies,” he said.

Online Editors