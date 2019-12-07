'Government lethargy' has allowed compensation culture to flourish, Fianna Fáil TD says

A FIANNA Fáil TD has said that a lack of movement by the Government on compensation culture has incentivised people to take claims.

A FIANNA Fáil TD has said that a lack of movement by the Government on compensation culture has incentivised people to take claims.

Robert Troy, the party's spokesperson on Business, Enterprise and Innovation, was responding to the investigation published by the Irish Independent today which found that doctors are fuelling Ireland's compensation culture by actively encouraging patients to bring personal injury claims.

The probe also discovered that some doctors are even recommending particular solicitor firms.

Mr Troy said that the investigation highlights that "an insidious cabal exists" between a minority of doctors and solicitors "who are the big winners out of this".

"They have been free to carry out their activities as a result of Government lethargy," he said.

The undercover investigation by the Irish Independent found at least seven firms are sending clients to the same orthopaedic surgeon. It also uncovered how:

Some medical reports were found to be “word-for-word”, “copy and paste like” and with incorrect patient names;

Solicitors and claimants asked doctors to amend medical reports;

Physical examinations for whiplash lasted as little as 40 seconds;

One solicitor claimed he’s paying a GP in bulk “for up to 10 medical reports at a time”, but said they “don’t have a special relationship”.

Read more: Revealed: How GPs and lawyers are fuelling our compensation claims culture

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Troy said that one of the main reasons for the "excessive insurance premiums being foisted upon businesses the length and breadth of the country" is as a result of false claims.

"Massive settlements are being made, in many cases unbeknownst to the insurance holder, and this is driving up the cost of insurance for everyone," he added.

“While I absolutely acknowledge that compensation is only right where there are genuine cases, all too often we hear of monumental pay-outs for what can only be described as very minor incidents."

The Longford-Westmeath TD said that there has been "no movement" on a Bill that Fianna Fáil introduced in 2018 to tackle insurance fraud.

"It [the Bill] would provide that where a court dismisses a case on the basis that it is a fraudulent action, the court must refer the matter to the DPP. It would also mandate that legal costs be paid by the claimant," he said.

“In March, Minister Flanagan indicted that Government would bring forward a memorandum with a decision on progressing the Bill or not by the end of that month. Here we are in November, and having written to the Minister multiple times since, there is still no movement on the matter.

"Over a year since the Bill was introduced it is unconscionable that Government continues to obstruct it, despite the support it received and the pleas from all corners, to progress it and tackle insurance fraud once and for all."

Mr Troy acknowledged that it is not a widespread practice for solicitors to ask for amended GP reports. He also said that many GPs and solicitors are "appalled" by the story, but called on the representative bodies of GPs and solicitors to investigate the claims.

"These people are bringing their professions into disrepute."

At one stage during the Irish Independent investigation, a reporter was told that it was “probably best to leave out” of the medical report that she suffered from back and neck stiffness prior to a “rear-ending accident”.

A solicitor said, “You’re still worth 10 grand” when the reporter asked what happens if she had fully recovered.

The solicitor added: “If you get seven-and-a-half grand into your hand after all expenses… that’s happy days.”

Our probe also discovered how some solicitors and claimants are even asking doctors to amend medical reports.

Read more: 'If you get seven and a half grand... happy days' - what happened when undercover reporter Amy Molloy attended solicitors and GPs

Online Editors