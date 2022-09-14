Government decision to delay rollout of new entitlement to paid sick leave until start of next year described as ‘hammerblow to workers’

A Government decision to delay the rollout of a new entitlement to paid sick leave until the start of next year has been described as a “hammerblow to workers”.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions criticised an announcement today that the new legislation will take effect from January, and said it had been promised this year.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar revealed earlier today that he will commence the sick leave act on January 1 next year.

The act will introduce an entitlement for all employees to sick leave paid by their employer for the first time, in addition to illness benefit from the state.

The initial entitlement to statutory sick leave will be up to three days’ medically certified leave in a year.

A number of government announcements previously said the plan was for three days to be covered this year, followed by five in 2024, seven in 2025, and ten in 2026.

The payment will be capped at 70pc of gross pay subject to a daily maximum of €110.

Mr Varadkar said given the current challenging business environment and inflation in particular, he concluded that introducing the entitlement on January 1 was the “fairest and most appropriate approach”.

He said the entitlement is based on the calendar year.

“The decision to postpone the introduction of paid sick leave will come as a hammer blow to workers,” said Irish Congress of Trade Unions social policy officer Laura Bambrick.

‘Many of these are the same low paid workers who have heard in the past 24 hours that they will be receiving a pay cut in real terms to their minimum wage.

‘Workers are been told that they must bear the brunt of the cost of challenging business environment and inflation.”

She claimed a suggestion that it would be administratively difficult, if not impossible to introduce sick pay mid-year “does not hold water”.

“Governments all too regularly delay introducing new entitlements well into the new year as a money saving exercise. Only last August, we saw parent’s leave extended from three weeks to five. Many businesses too run their annual leave entitlements on a 14-month cycle, for example.

‘To argue that sick leave could not be sprung on unsuspecting businesses from Q4 beggars the question why the delay in bringing forward the regulations and why no awareness raising campaign by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. The legislation was signed into law by the President in July.’

Mr Varadkar said nobody should have to go to work when they are sick for fear of having no income.

“It’s not good for them or their co-workers,” he said.

“For the first time, there will be an entitlement for almost all employees to paid sick leave. The entitlement is based on the calendar year.

“This is a very important new right for all employees and was a personal priority for me as minister. Given the current challenging business environment and inflation in particular, I have concluded that the fairest and most appropriate approach is to introduce the entitlement on 1 January 2023.”

Separately, illness benefit is available from the Department of Social Protection from day four of absence for up to two years.