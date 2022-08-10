Government cautioned against VRT hikes to encourage motorists to go electric

The Government has been cautioned against hikes in vehicle registration tax to encourage car buyers to trade up and speed up electrification, according to new documents.

A Tax Strategy Group paper on Climate Action and Tax says representatives for the motor industry have called for time to allow the current VRT system to “bed in”.

“In this regard, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry have called for no further increases in vehicle taxation in the current economic climate,” it says in a chapter on ‘budget options’.

“They have cautioned against increasing costs for business and motorists, arguing that this will create stability and certainty for both the industry and for motorists.

“In addition, they say that this will encourage car buyers to trade-up to a new car which will reduce emissions and speed up the process of electrification.”

It says in particular, the industry has cautioned against the introduction of emissions-based taxes for commercial vehicles.

The paper says the Department of Transport has previously suggested funding the retention or expansion of BEV (battery electric vehicles) supports using increased VRT rates on combustion engine vehicles.

“However, this already has happened to a large degree as VRT rates have been increased quite significantly in the higher bands and data indicates that as a result, the volume of registrations has fallen dramatically in the highest emissions bands,” it says.

“This shows that the policy is working, which consequently leaves very limited scope for revenue raising by increasing rates on the highest emitting vehicles.”

It says revenue could be raised by taxing electric vehicles more, though this would have to be considered in the context of the Government’s targets for increasing these registrations.

The Department of Finance paper says future options could examine new emissions thresholds.

“A considerable amount of technical work would be required to develop an appropriate level-playing field option for used import commercial vehicles, which were subject to the old NEDC emissions text,” it says.

In relation to motor tax, the paper notes that the system was reformed in Budget 2021 to reduce emissions and transition to a new worldwide testing regime.

It says pre-2008 cars remain taxed according to engine size and there were no rate changes in Budget 2022.

Meanwhile, the paper notes that the current model for vehicle and transport taxes relies heavily on private car ownership and fossil fuel usage.

“The future of transport in this country envisages a shift away from this,” it says.

It says the scale of the proposed electrification of the national car fleet will entail “significant Exchequer revenue risk”.

The paper notes a report that says if climate targets are achieved, the Exchequer will lose approximately €1.5bn worth of revenue annually from motor tax, VAT, and fuel excise.

“While medium term options will encompass newer approaches such as road user charging, in the short-term decisions will have to be made on how the State maintains or adapts revenue streams,” it says.

It says the financial sustainability of supports for electric vehicles will have to be considered as fleet numbers increase and notes a proposal to tax electricity and hydrogen to replace fossil fuel tax streams.

The paper says 2022 has been a volatile year for energy markets.

“Just as economies emerged from the Covid-19 crisis in expectation of a phased return to normal, geopolitical tensions – in particular the war in Ukraine - combined with legacy issues of the pandemic to create fuel supply constraints,” it says.

“These constraints have bled into other markets and sparked an inflationary trend. Governments worldwide have responded with short term measures such as excise rate reductions seeking to cushion the impact on consumers. While the impacts of the fuel crisis are being acutely felt across the country, the threat which climate change poses to society and the economy continues.”

It says taxation, operating in conjunction with other measures, provides an important climate action policy lever.

The paper says some policy measures, such as the carbon tax trajectory, have already been introduced.

“Other measures such as the removal of fossil fuel subsidies will be evaluated in this context,” it says.

It says the Commission of Taxation and Welfare was set up last year to examine how the taxation system can be used to help Ireland move to a low carbon economy.

The Commission was due to report to the Finance Minister last month.