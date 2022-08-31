THE government has backed proposals that mean public servants will get additional pay rises worth 6.5pc this year and next.

Workers would receive a total of 5pc plus a backdated payment this year due to increases already agreed under the existing Building Momentum deal and a further 3.5pc next year.

The proposals were brokered at late night talks yesterday between government officials and unions.

Union leaders triggered the discussions on a review of the agreement earlier this year due to hikes in inflation.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said the secured government approval at today’s cabinet meeting of the proposals mean the current pay deal is extended until the end of 2023.

He said he believes the proposals “strike the right balance between providing a deal that is fair to public servants in the midst of cost of living challenges, and one that is sustainable and affordable for the taxpayer”.

“I welcome government approval today of the proposals to extend the current pay agreement, Building Momentum, to the end of 2023,” he said.

“The proposals, if adopted by unions and representative staff associations, will provide stability in a period of significant global uncertainty.”

Read More

He welcomed Ictu’s recommendation yesterday that planned ballots on industrial action be suspended while the proposals are considered.

“The proposals will now be considered by the members of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, other unions and staff representative associations through ballot, and we must respect the democratic process now underway,” he said.

The government offered an additional 6.5pc at late night talks yesterday to be paid this year and next, bringing total pay rises for the two years to 8.5pc.

Mr McGrath said subject to ratification, the review proposals will mean:

a 3pc increase backdated to 2 February this year;

a 2pc increase from 1 March next year;

a further 1.5pc, or €750 whichever is greater, from October next year

He noted that this was in addition to 1pc, or €500, whichever is greater, due on October 1 this year under the original deal.

A further 1pc was paid to most workers last February under the agreement.

Last year, public servants received 1pc under the deal.