THE number of homeless people here rose by 171 last month compared with August, new figures have revealed.

THE number of homeless people here rose by 171 last month compared with August, new figures have revealed.

'Government appears to just accept this as a natural phenomenon' - 193 children became newly-homeless last month

5,869 adults and 3,829 children are classed as homeless, according to the Department of Housing's September Homelessness report.

193 children became newly homeless last month, there are now 207 families without a home - 88 entered emergency accommodation and 45 left it last month.

In total 9,698 people are in emergency accommodation in hotels, family hubs and B&Bs.

Minister of Housing Eoghan Murphy

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that we are "still very much in the midst of a crisis in homelessness in this country, despite the increasing numbers of new social houses being built and house building more generally.

"Until we have caught up with supply, we will continue to face a serious challenge.

"More effort is needed and more emergency responses are needed, and the provision of extra money in the budget, for this year and next year, is demonstration of the government’s determination when it comes to our homelessness crisis.

"Regulation of the short term rental market as well as greater protections for tenants, both of which are imminent, will also play an important role in making better progress."

Minister Murphy said that more than 160 family preventions and exits in Dublin last month is "very welcome."

He noted that an extra €30 million was allocated for homelessness services in Budget 2019, bringing the total to €146m - there is also €60m more in capital funding for additional emergency accommodation and €1.25bn for the delivery of new social homes.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said that more needs to be done to tackle the housing crisis.

He said: "Focus Ireland has repeatedly highlighted though our services and research that the main reason families are becoming homeless is that they are being evicted from their homes by private landlords due to properties being sold or repossessed.

"The Government appear to be just accepting this as a natural phenomenon it can do nothing about.

"But in fact it can take several meaningful steps to make people more secure in their homes. Much more can – and must be - done if we are to end this terrible human crisis and protect the childhoods of nearly 4,000 children currently homeless."

Online Editors