Google criticised for ‘forgetting’ articles about prostitution ring under EU privacy law

Google has been criticised after “forgetting” press coverage about criminals behind a prostitution ring that used trafficked women and girls, some as young as 15.

At least six newspaper articles relating to the activities of convicted brothel keeper Thomas Carroll and his associates were “delisted” from Google search results over the past 13 months following requests made to the search engine under EU privacy law.

The successful requests under the law, commonly known as the “right to be forgotten”, mean the articles are now harder to find online. ​

They no longer appear in Google search results when certain search terms are used.

The privacy law stems from a decision of the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) in 2014 which established a right for individuals to request the delisting of webpages containing information about them that are “inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant, or excessive”.

But it is not an absolute right because public interest factors must be considered.

Ruhama, the NGO working with women affected by prostitution and other forms of commercial sexual exploitation, said the delisting of articles about convicted criminals was “deeply disappointing” and “a serious issue” as it enabled criminals to conceal and potentially continue with their criminality.

It said articles about convicted pimps and traffickers in the sex trade are relevant and in the public interest “given the heinous and serious nature of the crimes”.

Ruhama said it was also in the public interest to retain the visibility of such articles as their removal from search results “further entrenches the invisibility of the sex trade and ensures that this vulnerable hard-to-reach cohort remain inconspicuous”.

Google said it had no comment to make on the delisting decisions, the most recent of which was made on April 5.

It also declined to comment on the delisting last month of an article relating to the 2019 conviction of a Dublin man for the possession of child pornography. Although the man wasn’t jailed, court records indicate he is still a registered sex offender subject to monitoring and supervision under the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

The Carroll organisation is the second major Irish prostitution gang which has been the subject of delisting.

Articles relating to convicted brothel keeper Mark McCormick, whose father Peter founded Ireland’s biggest sex-worker website, were delisted in 2021 and earlier this year.

Google reversed its decision to delist the most recent of the articles relating to McCormick when the reasons were queried by the Irish Independent.

However, a formal complaint filed by the newspaper last month about the decision to delist one of the Carroll articles elicited no response from Google.

Thomas Carroll’s vice empire earned around €70,000 a week before he was jailed in 2010, in a case which was widely publicised at the time. The Carlow man, his partner and his daughter were all mentioned in the delisted articles.

Using a base in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Carroll operated a network of 35 brothels on both sides of the Irish border with his South African partner Shamiela Clark. He was jailed for seven years at Cardiff Crown Court, but in 2012 another decade was added to his sentence after he refused to hand over almost €2.2m from proceeds of crime.

Carroll’s partner was jailed for three-and-a-half years, while his daughter, Toma Carroll, was imprisoned for two years for her part in laundering profits.

Carroll and Clark confessed to a charge of money laundering and also pleaded guilty to conspiring to control prostitutes, including women trafficked into Ireland from Nigeria, Brazil, Venezuela and Portugal.