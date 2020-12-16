Goods delivery disruption ahead as truckers warn of Brexit delays and chaos

He said border checks and new customs arrangements would cause bottlenecks at port

UNPRECEDENTED disruption, delays and scheduling chaos lie ahead for the transport of goods as hauliers try to deal with the impact of Brexit, the industry has warned.

President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Eugene Brennan, said border checks and new customs arrangements would cause bottlenecks at ports, push drivers past their legally allowable driving time limits and jeopardise the quality and safety of fresh foods.

“The next four weeks will be a period of unprecedented disruption for the movement of goods in Ireland,” he said.

“Even if a deal is reached and implemented between the EU and the UK on tariffs, the new arrangements involving inspections by the Revenue, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the HSE and An Garda Síochána will create hold-ups at our ports and airports.

“For hauliers, these disruptions and obstructions will have catastrophic consequences.”

Mr Brennan was speaking at the Oireachtas Transport Committee which also heard from representatives of transport companies, Cargo Logistics, DFDS and Brittany Ferries.

He called for an immediate plan of action to be drawn up to try to ease the impacts. He said the ferry companies, which currently had scheduled arrivals and departures within 30 minutes of each other at Dublin Port, must be ordered to space out their movements to allow each set of trucks clear the port before the next one landed.

He said a single entity needed to take charge of traffic in and out of the port which was currently under the remit of six bodies - Dublin Port Company, Dublin City Council, the National Roads Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, An Garda Síochána and the Department of Transport.

He also called for short-term derogations for drivers to let them keep driving and moving goods if long periods of downtime stuck in queues ate into their legally allowable time behind the wheel.

Kieran O’Callaghan, chief executive of Cargo Logistics, said air freight, whose selling point was speed, would suffer enormously.

He said while air freight made up less than 1pc of export volume, it amounted to 30pc of export value.

Plans for a new direct ferry between Ireland and France, bypassing the UK, would not provide the speed required for this sector of the transport industry, he said.

His proposed solution was a direct cargo airbridge service into Liege in Belgium.

The committee is to hold another meeting with the industry early in the new year to see what impacts Brexit is having and what arrangements are needed deal with them.

