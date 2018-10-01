Goodbye Indian summer as temperatures to take a cool turn

Met Eireann predicts mild conditions at the start of the week, with temperatures reaching as high as 17 degrees but turning cooler by Friday.

According to Met Éireann’s Joan Blackburn, it will be “mild, rather cloudy and breezy” tomorrow with some rain and wind.

This kind of weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday with “afternoon temperatures of 14-17 degrees, but then it’s going to turn much cooler on Friday.”

Wednesday is expected to be rather cloudy with some scattered outbreaks of rain, mostly in western and northern parts but dry periods as well. Mostly dry conditions in the east and south and some bright or sunny spells developing. Afternoon highs of 15 or 16 degrees Celsius in moderate southwest breezes. Patchy drizzle overnight but dry in many areas.

Thursday will bring a mostly dry start in the midlands east and south but rain will become persistent through the west and north during the morning and spreading to eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and evening, while drying out in the northwest. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, coolest in northern parts.

You will feel the nip in the air on Friday, with temperatures expected to be 10-13 degrees.

Rain in southern and eastern areas on Friday morning, is now expected to push back and affect western and northern areas during the afternoon.

Online Editors