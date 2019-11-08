Goodbye Gaybo: Family and friends gather for funeral of legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne

THE funeral Mass for Gay Byrne is underway at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

THE funeral Mass for Gay Byrne is underway at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

Live coverage of the mass for Byrne (85), who died on Monday after a long illness, is broadcasting on RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now, also available here on Independent.ie.

Access to the Mass is limited according to the Archdiocese of Dublin, with seating reserved for family and friends.

Huge crowds began gathering outside the Pro Cathedral from early this morning to pay their final respects to the late icon.

Barriers had been set up on the west side of the sprawling church, which has a capacity of 800, and an orderly queue formed from 10am.

RTÉ’s Joe Duffy described it as a “very sad day” and one he hoped he would never see.

Funeral of Gay Byrne in St Mary's Pro-Cathedral Dublin November 8, 2019 Pictures by David Conachy

Ryan Tubridy said that the Late Late show special which aired on Tuesday was like a “national wake” for the people of Ireland who had responded in droves with their own favourite stories of Gay.

“It was about bringing Gay back into the room and reminding people just how extraordinary he was.

“While he’s gone today, the story lives on, the legacy lives on.”

A trio of elderly gentleman who had worked in RTÉ with Gay for 30 years travelled in to pay their final respects to him this morning.

His former producers Billy Wall and Louis Hogan alongside former director of radio Michael Carroll described him as “one of the greats” and said we’ll never see his like again.

RTÉ’s Marty Morissey said he was “like a hero” and someone he had always respected and admired. He said he had even offered him critiques during his time on Dancing With the Stars and he remained a friend till the end.

Shortly after 11am a group of well-known RTÉ stars arrived en masse, flanked by RTÉ director general Dee Forbes.

Dave Fanning, Ray D’Arcy and wife Jenny and Miriam O’Callaghan were all in attendance alongside former RTÉ director general Cathal Goan.

Miriam told indepedent.ie: “It’s a really sad day as we prepare to say our final goodbye to the greatest broadcaster in the world. His brilliance, kindness and all round goodness and decency will never be forgotten. I will miss him greatly. His final act of genius was to ensure that it’s a beautiful day for his final farewell.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Funeral of Gay Byrne in St Mary's Pro-Cathedral Dublin November 8, 2019 Pictures by David Conachy Funeral of Gay Byrne in St Mary's Pro-Cathedral Dublin November 8, 2019 Pictures by David Conachy RTE broadcasters Marty Whelan (left) and Ray D'Arcy arrive for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Irish musician, songwriter and actress Andrea Corr arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Irish print and broadcast journalist Vincent Browne arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire RTE broadcaster Joe Duffy arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire RTE's Ryan Tubridy, presenter of The Late Late Show, arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Irish billionaire businessman, and the founder and owner of Communicorp Denis O'Brien arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (left) and RTE's Ryan Tubridy, presenter of The Late Late Show arrive for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire RTE's Ryan Tubridy, presenter of The Late Late Show, arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire RTE broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese arrives for the funeral of the celebrated broadcaster Gay Byrne at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrived shortly after 11.30am while the President Michael D Higgins came a few minutes later.

Shaking hands with Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, he then walked up and signed the book of condolences.

Other attendees included Claire Byrne, Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe, former President Mary McAleese and Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina offered their condolences to Gay's wife Kathleen, daughters Crona and Suzy, and his five grandchildren; Cian, Saoirse and Sadhbh, and Kate and Harry, ahead of the Mass.

The ceremony is led by Fr Leonard Maloney SJ, with Archbishop Diarmuid Martin leading the prayers of final commendation.

The Palestrina Choir will also perform.

The Mass will be followed by a private burial in St Fintan's Cemetery in Sutton.

Before the Mass, the procession route for the funeral cortège began at Gay's home in Howth at 11am, heading towards the coast road and then pass over Annesley Bridge.

After travelling to Amiens Street and over the quays at the Matt Talbot Memorial Bridge, it continued along the south quays before turning right on O'Connell Bridge.

After the Mass, the cortège is expected to leave the cathedral between 1pm and 1.30pm.

RTÉ confirmed the news of the broadcast legend's death in a statement on Monday.

The former Late Late Show presenter had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer for more than two years.

Born in Dublin in 1934, Gay Byrne grew up on the South Circular Road.

He started work as a newsreader and continuity announcer on Radio Éireann in the late 1950s before moving to Granada Television in Manchester, where he worked on a variety of shows, interviewing acts including The Beatles.

For a time he commuted between Dublin and UK, working for both the BBC and RTÉ, but came back to Ireland full time in the late 1960s as presenter and producer of The Late Late Show. He worked on the programme for 37 years.

While he officially retired in 1999, he continued presenting programmes including The Meaning of Life even after his cancer diagnosis.

Gay is survived by his wife Kathleen, their daughters Crona and Suzy, and their families.

Online Editors