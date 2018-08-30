Temperatures are set to rise to the low 20s this weekend with the good weather continuing into next week, according to Met Eireann.

Good news for GAA fans and EP revellers as Met Éireann predicts high temperatures for weekend

While Friday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, it will also be humid with highs of 17 to 19 degrees.

Saturday will see the sunshine return. It will be mainly dry and bright with good sunshine and light breezes and highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

Sunday will see temperatures rise to between 18 and 21 degrees. While there could be outbreaks of rain over western counties through the day, the east will stay dry until near evening.

Early next week will see the dry weather continue as high pressure develops over Ireland.

While it will be a little cool on Monday, temperatures will start to climb again and be up to 19 degrees by Thursday.

There will be fog patches at night.

Online Editors