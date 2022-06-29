Gerry Frawley who runs Bounce Ireland in Navan, Co Meath previously spoke about how operators were taking a "huge financial gamble" (Photo: Damien Eagers)

Arina Lewkowski and husband Michael with one of their bouncy castles. Photo: Frank McGrath

Bouncy castle operators will now be able to get insurance cover after an organisation representing the sector secured insurance as part of a group scheme.

Hundreds of bouncy castle businesses have been trading at their own risk in recent years due to difficulty obtaining insurance.

Parents trying to hire a bouncy castle in recent weeks were being let down by the lack of availability amid a huge surge in communion, confirmation celebrations and demand for post-Covid birthday parties.

And they were warned they would be hiring bouncy castles “at their own risk” because no insurer would give quotes for public liability insurance.

UK businesses which previously provided cover quit the market after Brexit.

Leisure centres with bouncy castles had to remove them from the premises and some operators ceased trading as a result.

Bouncy castle operators previously spoke about how they were taking a “huge financial gamble” due to the ongoing issue.

Read More

But in a statement issued today, the Irish Inflatable Hirers Federation (IIHF) confirmed the good news.

”The long, hard and sometimes frustrating journey to get public liability insurance for the inflatable industry in the Republic of Ireland has come to an end with a very positive result,” said chairman Gerry Frawley.

The IIHF secured cover as part of a group scheme, where a particular sector comes together to access insurance cover that meets their unique requirements.

"Arachas insurance brokers have put a dedicated team together and will begin contacting operators today. The underwriters have insisted that the IIHF (like other similar schemes) monitor risk reducing measures that we intend to put in place.

“We all will have to also use a generic hire agreement slightly changed on the advice of a loss adjuster employed by the underwriters to deal with any claims arising. Their job from my understanding is to put us in the very best position to defend any claims.

“We will also set a condition of a minimum time for customers to read the hire agreement/ conditions, perhaps have the hire agreement signed off as soon as the booking comes in but no shorter than 72 hours. The loss adjuster is also asking if operators can take a photo of each and every hire once it is set up and ready for use”.

Junior Finance Minister Seán Fleming said the news is “very welcomed”.

“I would like to congratulate the Irish Inflatable Hirers Federation and their broker for getting this successful group scheme up and running. This is great news for families and children throughout the country who will now have access and be able to avail of the fun and enjoyment of bouncy castles.

“Many businesses have seen success accessing insurance through group schemes. I would encourage businesses who are experiencing difficulty accessing insurance to consider a group scheme with fellow operators.”

While campaign group the Alliance for Insurance Reform commended the organisation for getting cover for its members, it said that insurance “is still unsustainably expensive” in many cases.

Director Peter Boland told the Irish Independent: "We urge the Government to support these groups by accelerating the implementation of the new duty of care legislation and the reforms to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board”.