GOAL announce appointment of new CEO

Irish charity GOAL has announced the appointment of Siobhan Walsh as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Walsh has more than 25 years' experience in the set-up, development and management of Non-Governmental Orginsations (NGOs).

The Limerick woman was the Executive Director of Concern Worldwide for 17 years. She has spent the last five years focusing on areas such as strategy development, business development and marketing, and has worked with a diverse range of businesses and not-for-profits.

Speaking of her new appointment, Ms Walsh said she was delighted to be joining GOAL. “For the past four decades, the dedicated people of GOAL have worked tirelessly to help the most vulnerable people affected by war, natural disaster and extreme poverty. Together with its loyal support base of donors and partners in Ireland, the UK and the USA, they have made an extraordinary difference to the lives of millions of people across the globe.

“GOAL’s track record in tackling poverty is to be admired and I am delighted to be joining this dynamic and passionate network of people committed to making a difference in the world,” added Ms Walsh. Chairperson of GOAL, Anne O’Leary, has warmly welcomed the appointment of Ms. Walsh.

“After a very robust recruitment process that yielded an extremely strong pool of candidates, I am very pleased with this outcome. Siobhan has a wealth of experience at senior executive level and is exceptionally well-qualified to take on this critical position leading one of Ireland’s most important and well-established international humanitarian organisations." Ms Walsh will replace Celine Fitzgerald, who has led GOAL as General Manager since November 2016.

Ms Walsh will officially take up her new role as CEO on July 2, 2018.

