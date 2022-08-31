Go-ahead for new roadway that will cut journeys from Dublin to Kerry by up to an hour by skipping Adare

The route the Adare Bypass is to take.

A new road which could shorten the journey time between Dublin and Kerry by up to an hour at peak times has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanala.

The €450m project will including the long anticipated bypass of Adare village in Limerick.

The road will be a big assistance in the logistical planning for the Ryder Cup due to be held in the heritage village in 2027 on the JP McManus owned Adare Manor Hotel course.

Adare is now a major traffic bottleneck with over 20,000 traffic movements including artic trucks jamming the streets of the village every day.

However, the main purpose of the new road network is to give greater road connectivity to the Port of Foynes which has been designated a maritime hub by the EU. The transport commission in Brussels demanded the development of a new roads system to help promote the further use of the port which has 24-hour deep water to cater the ships.

The new roadway will include a 17.5k motorway from Rathkeale on the M21 to Attflyin on the outskirts of Patrickswell where it will link with the Limerick/Cork M20.

A by-pass of Adare will 'piggy-back' on this section. Another section covering 15.6k will run from Foynes connecting with the new M21.

Local Minister of State Niall Collins said: "This decision by An Bord Pleanala is transformational, not only for County Limerick, but the greater Mid-West and the entire country. It will the open up Foynes and help it realise the massive potential it has for shipping. Sea transport will become critically important with the cost of transport by air and land getting hit with massive fuel costs."

He added: “At a local level, it will free up the beautiful village of Adare for local residents its attractiveness.

“Visitors will be able to spend more time and in comfort in Adare."

Senior executive engineer for the project David Leahy said they are now on target to have the project completed in time for the Ryder Cup in 2027.

“All going well the work on site could commence within two years,” he told Independent.ie.

Crucially, the documentation demanded by An Bord Pleanala included detailed study on the affects on nature habitats along the chosen route.

It will be the biggest road project to get under way in the country when the contracts are finalised.

As part of the planning process a nine day oral hearing was held at which some of the 120 land and property owners affected set out their objections.