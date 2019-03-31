Glorious spring sunshine to make way for April showers and colder climes

THE warm spring weather of last week has proven short lived as a cold front looks set to come in, bringing with it freezing conditions.

THE warm spring weather of last week has proven short lived as a cold front looks set to come in, bringing with it freezing conditions.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures are set to plummet again as the glorious sunshine makes way for “wintry showers”.

A cold spell will come in this week, bringing with it temperatures below average for this time of year according to Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin.

“The main theme for the week ahead is that it’s going to be cold for the time of year,” he told Independent.ie.

“We have a cold front expected to move south-eastwards across the country later on Monday and that’s going to introduce a cold air mass across the country for the week.”

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers across the 32 counties as rain moves in off the Atlantic Ocean. Temperatures will be the best of the week however reaching up to 12C.

Monday night will be cold, with minimum temperatures reaching freezing point and the week will continue to be cool after Tuesday morning - when hail and thunder are likely as April showers prevail.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold and blustery, with maximum temperatures of up to 8C. Overnight temperatures to fall as low as -1C.

“Through Tuesday and Wednesday it’s going to be cold with some sunshine and April showers,” Mr Martin said.

“Some of these showers will be wintry on the hill and there will be some hail and thunder mixed in and it will also be cold overnight with a risk of frost.”

Thursday will continue in the same vein as Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 8C. There will be some sunny spells but cloud is likely to increase in the west and north with spells of showery rain are likely there.

Early estimations are that the weather may pick up slightly by next weekend.

Online Editors