Girl (2) injured after being hit in face by firework thrown into garden of her home

Photo credit should read: PSNI/PA Wire

A two-year-old girl was injured when she was hit in the face by a firework thrown into the garden of her home on Halloween.

The PSNI said the incident occurred at a house in Rockfield Heights in Newry on Saturday evening.

The youngster was standing on the back doorstep with her parents at around 8.15pm when the firework hit her, causing a large burn.

The firework then exploded and set the curtains hanging on the patio doors alight.

The child’s coat was also burned.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or who could help identify those responsible to come forward.

