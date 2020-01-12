AN 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed into a pillar in the capital.

Girl (11) in critical condition and two other family members hospitalised after Dublin crash

The young child was travelling in a vehicle with her father and younger sister when the collision happened in Lucan, west Dublin yesterday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene on the Lower Lucan Road and the three family members were rushed to hospital.

The eldest child (11) is said to be in a serious condition, while her father and younger sister (7) are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this stage gardai believe their car struck a pillar and the eldest daughter, who was sitting on a booster seat in the car, suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

It is being treated as a single-vehicle crash.

A Garda spokesman said: “One occupant of the car was seriously injured and Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have been in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01 - 6667300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

