A TODDLER is in critical condition after a drowning incident at a house in Monaghan.

The one-year-old girl was discovered in a water feature at the property in the Castleblaney area at around 1am on Monday.

The girl was airlifted to Temple Street Children's University Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing and gardai say it is being treated as a tragic accident.

Online Editors