| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Getaway car used by gunmen in shooting of PSNI officer tracked from Belfast

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: PA

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: PA

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: PA
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

A car used by the gunmen who tried to kill PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was seen on camera in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast before being driven to Co Tyrone .

It is understood that automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, which reads and retains vehicle registration plates, picked the car up in various locations before the attack on Mr Caldwell.

The car used by the gunmen was stored in Belfast and the Coalisland and Omagh areas

Most Watched

Privacy