German MP dies in Irish hospital after falling ill on transatlantic flight

A German politician has died in hospital in Ireland after she became unwell onboard a transatlantic flight.

She has been named tonight as Karin Strenz (53), a member of Angela Merkel’s CDU party.

Ms Strenz was travelling on a flight from Cuba to Germany when she suddenly fell ill this morning. She is understood to have been travelling with her husband at the time.

The plane was diverted to Shannon Airport early on Sunday morning and Ms Strenz was transferred to University Hospital Limerick, where she later died.

It is understood she suffered a possible “cardiac incident”.

Condor flight DE-199 was en route from Varadero in Cuba to Frankfurt when the crew declared a medical emergency while the flight was still west of Ireland.

The crew reported they had a female passenger on board who had fallen ill and requested cleared to divert to Shannon asking that emergency medical services be on standby for their arrival.

The Boeing 767-300 jet landed safely in Shannon at 7.36am and was met at the terminal by airport personnel, National Ambulance Service paramedics and gardaí.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out while a coroner’s inquest will be held at a later date.

The flight later continued to Frankfurt.

Online Editors