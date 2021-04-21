Breathing expert Dr Martin Tobin at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photo: Reuters.

One of the key witnesess in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd was a Kilkenny pulmonologist named Dr Martin Tobin.

Dr Tobin, a world-leading lung and critical care specialist at Chicago’s Loyola University, took the stand and told the jury that a lack of oxygen caused the death of George Floyd.

He testified that a healthy person would have died due to the restraint employed by Chauvin.

Tobin told the court that the placement of Mr Floyd in the prone position lying down, the restraint of the handcuffs and the position of Mr Chauvin’s knees on Mr Floyd’s neck and back contributed to his death.

He said this all led to the shallow breaths that Mr Floyd could be seen taking in the videos of his death. Mr Tobin also pinpointed to the court the moment Mr Floyd passed away.

Tobin, originally from the Tullaroan/Woodsgift in Kilkenny, appeared to engage jurors with his clear and concise explanations.

They listened attentively as he identified the exact moment when Mr Floyd took his last breath – and the further three minutes Chauvin’s knee remained in place. It was measured, but damning testimony.

Dr Tobin, a graduate of University College Dublin, also disagreed with the defence argument that because there was no bruising on Mr Floyd’s neck, that Mr Chauvin did not cause his death.

“Whenever I go to church I sit on a hard bench, I don’t get bruising of my buttocks when I leave, so I wouldn’t expect anything in terms of that,” Dr Tobin said.

The leading pulmonologist and critical care professor is regarded as one of the leading doctors in the world with regard to critical and acute care with ventilation.

His book ‘Principles and Practice of Mechanical Ventilation’ was described as the “bible of mechanical ventilation” by the Lancet Medical Journal.

