George Best's sister pays tribute to 'world's most complete footballer' on the anniversary of his death

Best died in hospital on November 25, 2005 aged 59 due to multiple organ failure.

The former Manchester United and Northern Ireland player's sister, Barbara McNarry, recalled his final moments in a post on social media.

While sitting by his bedside, Ms McNarry said her brother's doctor turned to her and said "I'm so sorry to have to do this", before his life support machine was switched off.

She described Best as "the world's most complete footballer", who would be mourned "by many people in so many ways".

"By the faithful fans who remembered his genius on the football field and the glamour and excitement he brought to the beautiful game," she said.

George Best

"By the world's great sporting legends. By the media for whom his personal life and long battle with alcoholism had provide countless and very often inaccurate headlines down through the years.

"By the women who loved him. By the people all across the globe whose lives he touched in so many ways."

Ms McNarry said that, while her brother would be missed by all his fans around the world, no one would miss him more than his family that were by his bedside at the time of his death.

"To the outside world he was George Best, footballs first and greatest superstar. The media were clamouring for news, but they would have to wait," she wrote.

"The world might have lost George Best, sporting legend, but inside that room we had lost something way more precious. Between us we had lost George, a son, brother, father and a magical, intelligent, humorous and loving irreplaceable friend.

"Thank you George for being such a special part of my life."

Belfast Telegraph