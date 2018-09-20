A man who died when a tree fell on top of him during Storm Ali has been remembered as a "genuine and thoroughly decent young man."

'Genuine and thoroughly decent, taken too soon' - tributes paid to man killed by falling tree during Storm Ali

Matthew Campbell, who was aged in his 20s, was working as a contractor for Northern Ireland Water at Slieve Guillion Forest Park in Co Down on Wednesday when he was killed in the accident.

Another man, in his 40s, was injured and is being treated in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Mr Campbell's former principal at Royal Belfast Academical Institute, speaking to the BBC, described him as a "genuine and thoroughly decent young man" who life "ended far too soon."

Janet Williamson said: "When he left school, in 2012, the school established an award for attendance, which as of the 20 September 2018 is renamed 'The Matthew Campbell Award for Outstanding Attendance' and will be rewarded each year, in his memory.

"Matthew loved Inst and he embraced its spirit of being involved, of engaging in his learning and of supporting others.

"As a school community our thoughts are with his fiancée, family and friends."

NI Water chief executive, Sara Venning said: “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of this young man. This was a tragic incident and NI Water will continue to work with the statutory authorities and the contractor as they carry out their investigations.”

