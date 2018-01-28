'Gentleman of the highest order' - GAA clubs remember dad who died after tragic fall while taking down Christmas lights

The GAA club of a father-of-two who tragically passed away following an accident in his home have paid tribute to him as a “gentleman of the highest order” who “always had a kind word” for those he met each day.

Michael King, who was in his early 50s, passed away on Friday following an accident at his home in Lisdeen, Kilkee in west Clare.

He was understood to be working around his home, taking down Christmas lights at the time of the accident. Gardaí confirmed that he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

In his death notice, he is remembered as a “loving husband” of Mary and “loving father of Conor and Olive”. O’Currys GAA Club in Kilkee posted a touching tribute to King on their Facebook page, extending their sympathies to his wife, children and his extended family. According to their post, he had “a distinguished career” with St. Senan’s GAA Club in Kilkee, where “he served as an officer also”.

They noted that “he was a proud Kilkee man and will be sorely missed, not just in Kilkee, but in the whole west Clare area”. St. Senan’s GAA club also expressed their remorse at the loss of their clubman, remembering King as “a loving family man, a loyal friend, a hard working businessman, a loveable rogue and a true blue”.

Read more: Dad-of-two dies after tragic fall while taking down Christmas lights Speaking to Independent.ie, St. Senan’s GAA club secretary Diarmuid Keane said that Mr King was “very well respected around the local area and nobody would have a bad word to say about him”. He also remembered King as “so full of life” and an influential and devoted figure in the club, having attended a meeting as recently as last Thursday.

“He was able to bring a calm outlook on things”, Keane said, adding that “if he spoke, you listened”.

King’s work with the club is continuing on still, Mr Keane says, in that his death has “really pulled the community together. It’s a sign of his character”.

“We’re going to do our best to pay our respects to him”, Mr Keane continued. He will be reposed on Monday evening 29th January in St. Senan’s Church, Kilkee from 5pm, with prayers at 8pm. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning at 11:30am, with burial taking place in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

His family has requested that donations be paid to the Alzheimer’s Society in lieu of flowers.

