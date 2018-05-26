Generous Irish grandmother vows to give Lotto winnings to her kids and grandchildren

A DEVOTED Irish grandmother has pledged to give her €78,321 Lottery winnings to her children and grandchildren.

The selfless Dubliner explained that her family always look out for her so she wants to use the cash to show how much she appreciates them.

The lucky woman, who chose to remain anonymous, scooped €58,312 won the Lotto Match 5 and Bonus prize, she then received a €20,000 prize top up as part of the Lotto May Getaway promotion. She collected her fortune yesterday and spoke about the surreal moment that her numbers came up.

She said: “I was actually watching the Lotto draw live on RTE last Saturday with my daughter and I was checking off my numbers as they came out. “The adrenaline was flowing through me as number after number came out and I had all but one.

“I knew I had won the match five and bonus ball prize but there was a nervous and exciting wait for about half an hour where we were waiting for the National Lottery website to confirm how much the prize was worth.” The kind-hearted family woman - who bought her Quick Pick ticket at the Tuthills store at the Swan Shopping Centre in Rathmines, Dublin, also said she plans to spoil her loved ones.

“My children and grandchildren are my life so I’ve made the decision to spend every red cent of this money on them. “It has been such a stroke of luck I am going to use it so they can get a bit of enjoyment out of it. They all look out for me so this is my way of saying thanks to them,” she said.

