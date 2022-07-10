Gen Z staff asking their mammy to call the boss after being criticised at work

It is not all a walk in the park for employers this summer as Gen Z take up summer jobs across Ireland’s hospitality sector.

A new generation of workers are better educated, more tech-savvy and able to cite their employment rights better than previous generations.

A leading HR consultant, who works with small and medium businesses such as adventure parks, restaurants and ice-cream shops, said employers were complaining that young workers are unable to deal with criticism, expect their work roster to fit around their social lives and carry their iPhones in the workplace “like an extra body part”.

Damien McCarthy, chief executive of HR Buddy, said some employers were even forced to field calls from parents when they criticise young workers.

“Employers are finding that there is a more fragile generation coming along. When constructive feedback is given it is often not well received and in some circumstances it can even end in a phone call from mammy or daddy,” he said.

"That happens more regularly than you would think — even with minor issues — employers are sharing stories of it ending with a call from the worker’s mammy ringing in the evening to complain that they treated their child unfairly. It can make things very tricky for employers.

"I would say this is also the most aware demographic when it comes to employment law. It is available at the click of a button online. They might not get the law right all the time — but they are quoting it.”

He said young workers also placed more emphasis on work-life balance, which employers found difficult to manage.

“They would very much regard their work-life balance as very very important and that can be difficult for employers when it comes to rostering,” Mr McCarthy said.

“Employers are complaining that they schedule a roster, only for it to be changed again by the time the weekend comes around. They are saying there is no point making a roster any more because young workers will just pick and choose the days they can and want to work.

"And when they have extra-curricular activities like a football match on a Sunday — they will drop the work for the football match.

“The problem is there is such a staff shortage that employers have to adapt or people will walk. My advice has been to create a team of young people who will work together to find the solution — they have the responsibility to cover the roster.

"The younger person wants to feel empowered and you usually find they will cover for colleagues and manage it among themselves.”

Mr McCarthy said the use of mobile phones in the workplace was causing problems.

“This is constantly coming up. As an employer they feel that as soon as their back is turned they have their phones out — it’s almost like an addiction,” he said. "I have had employers describe it to me as ‘being like an extra body part’.

Employers claim when a young worker starts work, they have one hand free and they have a smartphone in the other hand but if you ask them to do something they have to put away their smart phone to get the use of the other hand.

"It gets pulled out if there is any gap in work — they don’t look around to spot if something needs to be done, if there is a table that needs to be cleared or cutlery that needs to be set, for example,” Mr McCarthy said.

"Employers say the smart phone is taking away their attention to detail.”

But he said businesses were in their peak season and their service depended on younger workers. “Rather than cribbing and moaning, employers need to adapt.”

Ireland’s hospitality sector is grappling with a major staffing crisis after more than 40,000 workers left the industry during the pandemic.

“A different set of people management skills is required. Complaining won’t get you anywhere except prove to your staff that you are getting old,” Mr McCarthy said.



