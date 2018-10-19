Gardai who rescued man from burning building among heroes honoured for bravery

MORE than 20 people have been honoured at a special ceremony for acts of bravery which include saving a man from a burning house and rescuing a 6-year-old boy from drowning.

MORE than 20 people have been honoured at a special ceremony for acts of bravery which include saving a man from a burning house and rescuing a 6-year-old boy from drowning.

The list of heroic people includes four Gardai who rescued a man from a burning building and a 14-year-old girl who saved a young girl from drowning.

Two girls also managed to save a young boy from drowning in a quarry and resuscitated him- without having ever performed CPR.

The 21 people were presented with Certificates of Bravery- and five of them with bronze medals- at a ceremony in Farmleigh House, Dublin this afternoon.

Four Sligo based gardai were among those presented with the certificate for saving a man from a burning house.

The incident happened on the evening of June 1, 2017 in the Drumcliffe area of the county.

Gda Thomas O’Griofa and Gda David Hannon entered burning building after arriving at the scene and managed to locate a man in the bedroom before bringing him to safety.

Gda Patrick Gallagher and Sgt Gerard Mullaney arrived moments later and after being told that the man’s mother may be in the house entered the building.

It later emerged that no one else was in the property after the officers carried out a search of the burning house.

The rescued man, Gda Hannon and Gda O’Griofa were later brought to hospital, and today the four Gardai involved were acknowledged for their bravery.

Gda Gallagher told Independent.ie: "It's great to get a wee bit of recognition, it's nice. I suppose you can come across these things on and of during your service. It was great to be in the right place at the right time and to help with the Sligo lads.

"At the time you don't think about it. Between road traffic incidents and family matters there aren't always happy outcomes but you do everything you can within reason to make sure we all go home safe," Gda Gallagher added.

Also being awarded for their bravery were Krista Valteris and Keisha Moloney, who were aged just 11 and 12 when they rescued a 6-year-old boy who was drowning.

Krista Valteris and Keisha Moloney rescued a boy from a swamp Photo: Maxwell's

Krista bravely jumped into the mud-filled pond in an area of Graigeowen, Carlow known as the 'Quarry', and rescued the boy before Keisha managed to revive him with CPR.

Keisha explained how she had not learnt how to perform CPR but knew what to do from watching it being carried out on TV shows.

"I just didn't want him to leave, I didn't want to be attending any funerals any day soon.

"I didn't know how to do it (CPR), I just seen it on the TV when people in somewhere like Australia get in dangerous place in the sea and get stuck and the life guards to CPR. I just know you have to bang on their chest and press really hard to pressure a lung and try to get it out. I was pressing and pressing and hitting his back, and then he vomited. I just said 'thank god he's back'," she told Independent.ie

Clodagh Hayes, from Cork, was just 14 when she saved a young boy who had gotten into difficulty in the River Lee.

Clodagh had just finished training at the Lee Rowing Club on the River Lee Marina and was in the company of her father, when she saw a young boy who was in difficulty in the water.

A life buoy had been thrown to the boy but due to the tide he was unable to grab same and began to go under the water. Clodagh entered the water and proceeded to swim over to the boy with a life buoy and he was brought to safety, and later made a full recovery.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who presented the certificates, said the National Bravery Awards was an opportunity to celebrate the courage of ordinary people who risk their own safety to protect their fellow citizens.

“In a world often dominated by bad news, it is important to recognise the sacrifices made by good people, whose selflessness can serve to remind us of our duty of care to one another. It is an honour to present awards to 21 deserving recipients and I thank them for their courage,”he added.

Full list of recipients:

Bronze Medals and Certificates of Bravery

• Ms. Clodagh Hayes – Cork.

• Mr. Andrew Johnston – Armagh.

• Mr. Paul McInerney – Kildare.

• Mr. Eugene Duff – Dublin.

• Mr. Martin Cullinane – Cork.

Certificates of Bravery

• Mr. Peter O’Connor – Cork.

• Mr. Rory O’Connor – Cork.

• Garda Thomas O’Griofa – Sligo.

• Garda David Hannon – Sligo.

• Garda Patrick Gallagher – Sligo.

• Sgt. Gerard Mullaney – Sligo.

• Ms. Michelle Cremin – Cork.

• Mr. Drew Kearney – Cork.

• Garda Stephen Fahy – Sligo.

• Mr. Adam McGoldrick – Sligo.

• Ms. Krista Valteris – Carlow.

• Ms. Keisha Moloney – Carlow.

• Garda Maria Freeley – Galway.

• Reserve Garda Alan Burke – Galway.

• Mr. Kelvin Kearns – Waterford.

• Mr. Paul Downes – Dublin.

Online Editors