GARDAI have issued a warning about 'romance fraudsters' after an Irish woman handed €48,000 to a scammer over a thirteen month period.

Gardai warn of 'romance scammers' after Irish woman who was showered with gifts gave fraudster €48k

According to gardai, the woman was "showered with expensive gifts" including scarves and perfumes, before she was asked to invest in her suitor’s business.

The woman initially delayed reporting the fraud to gardai as she was married.

Gardai have said that one of the most prominent 'romance scams' is when victims believe they have met their perfect match online, but the other person is in fact a scammer using a fake profile to build the relationship.

They slowly gain the victim’s trust with a view to eventually asking them for money. The extent of the scam is not fully known, as many people are too embarrassed to report it to gardai.

In another case, a 'romance fraudster' in the west of Ireland was found guilty of taking nearly €19,000 from a victim. The perpetrator obtained money through deception over a five month period, after meeting the victim through a dating website.

Romance Scammers steal Hearts, then Money.



According to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the frausters may ask victims to send them money for a number of reasons, including to cover the cost of travelling to see the victim, business opportunities that allow them to comfortably live together, and for emergency medical expenses for the scammer or a family member- usually a child.

"In the beginning, the amount of money requested will often be small but increases as the scammer becomes more successful in building the ‘relationship’ and tricking the victim," Detective Inspector Catharina Gunne said.

Gardai are working with Europol to disrupt the activities of romance scammers, particularly organised crime gangs that engage in this type of criminality. Dating websites are also often monitored for criminality.

According to gardai, one of the warning signs that someone may be a scammer is when they try to move communications away from dating websites. They suggest that you move to instant messaging, text or phone calls instead.

They may also ask a lot of personal questions or avoid answering questions about themselves.

"The details that they do tell you seem made up or do not reflect reality. For instance, they may say that they’re university educated, but their spelling and grammar is poor," gardai said.

They may also try to establish a bond quickly, or ask for financial help.

"They may give you an endearing pet name e.g. baby, darling. They may tell you about money problems in the hope that you’ll offer to help.

"Romance fraudsters will never meet you in person. They will present obstacles and may go as far as making arrangements and cancelling them at the last minute. They may promise to want to see you but offer excuses which delay this, such as financial troubles."

To avoid falling victim to a romance scam crime, gardai are advising the public to use trusted dating websites, never send money online, think twice before using a webcam and to not share personal details.

"If you believe that you are a victim of a romance scam, or think your identity or personal information has been compromised, contact any Garda Station and report the crime. Please be assured that An Garda Síochána will treat all reports in confidence."

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, two women from Co Antrim and Co Down lost a total of almost £105,000 to romance scammers, with the PSNI receiving 39 reports relating to dating scams between 1st January and 30th September last year.

Both women were tricked by fraudsters they had been befriended by two men online who duped them into sending substantial amounts of money.

"The first report, made to us on Monday 4th February, involved a woman who had been befriended by a man online claiming to be in the US Army," Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said.

"The pair were in touch for around a month before things took a romantic turn. From May last year, the man told the woman a number of stories, including that he was being detained by authorities in Africa, in a bid to get her to give him money.

"The woman believed the man's stories, and was conned into sending him £65,000. She truly believed this man was genuine as she had found a profile online that matched his details."

While the second woman claimed she had entered into an online relationship with a man claiming to live in the USA where he worked as an engineer.

"They had been in touch since November and the man eventually asked the woman for money for projects. She trusted the man and believed his story, and sent him payments totalling £40,000.

"Sadly, for these two women they will not get their money back as they gave it to the fraudsters voluntarily.

"These reports illustrate how scammers don’t care about their victims; that they’re happy to take advantage of people’s vulnerability and good faith. Unfortunately, there is no end to the methods fraudsters will use to dupe people into giving them money."

