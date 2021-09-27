Gardaí want bonus for service during Covid-19 pandemic

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) says its members should get a pandemic bonus on a par with other frontline workers.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme, AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said: “Gardaí have not formally, or informally been brought into the conversation yet.

"But of course, it’s our belief that we should be brought into that conversation given the service that we did provide over the last 18 months and still provide.”

Ms Cunningham said AGSI members had mobilised quickly when they were asked to at the start of the pandemic, changed their work and rest day patterns, and sacrificed annual leave.

She said members had endured many negative experiences over the course of the pandemic, including being spat at by people who claimed to have Covid-19, and had to deal with numerous altercations with the public at anti-lockdown protests.

Ms Cunningham added that members had not been provided with any facilities in which to self-isolate if they were deemed a close contact of a confirmed case of the virus, and were forced to go home to their families.

Although a bonus should be given to all AGSI members, she said, an extra bank holiday would not work.

“During the policing of the pandemic, the annual leave availability for members to take was drastically reduced.

"[Normally] 25pc of the available workforce can go on annual leave – that was reduced down to 5pc. So many members of the AGSI would be carrying large quantities of annual leave already.

"I think that could actually end up being organisationally problematic rather than beneficial. Bank holidays we work anyway, so I’m not sure the benefit given it’s a normal working day.” she said.

Ms Cunningham said the body is not being “prescriptive” on how members should be rewarded but they should be given the recognition “that is rightly deserved”.

She added that the AGSI does not want the debate to turn into “sector against sector”, saying it was about recognition for people who stepped up when they were required to.

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Féin’s Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said a voucher scheme, such as the one recently rolled-out in Northern Ireland, would be the best option.

Mr Doherty said the system his party is proposing would cost the State €522m and would see every citizen under 18 getting a €100 voucher while adults would get a €200 voucher.

He said this would reward everyone and would encourage people to spend money in sectors such as hospitality.