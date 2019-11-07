GARDAI have said they are "very concerned" for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing for a month.

Gardai 'very concerned' for welfare of teenage girl who has been missing for a month

Chantelle Doyle (13) was last seen leaving a petrol station on the Straffan Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare at around 9am on October 7.

She is described as approximately 5ft 2”, of slight build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform of a green/yellow plaid kilt, blue shirt and a navy jumper.

Missing: Chantelle Doyle

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare and anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Chantelle are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

