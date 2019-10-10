Gardai use cutting equipment to start removing Extinction Rebellion protesters who locked themselves to gates of Government buildings

Gardai have used cutting equipment to start removing Extinction Rebellion protesters who locked themselves to the gates of Government Buildings.

Five protesters had locked on to the railings using bicycle locks around their necks for almost four hours when the Garda Protest Removal Team moved in at 11.30pm.

The protesters had prevented around 20 cars of TDs and staff leaving the complex and had been warned they created a risk in the case of an emergency if the gates could not be opened.

They refused to unlock themselves, saying they would only go when the Government enacted the Climate Emergency Measures Bill, withdrew support from Shannon LNG and acted on all the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on climate action.

As the first of the four men and one woman who locked on was cut free, he was carried to a waiting Garda van.

Around 100 protesters observed the scene, chanting slogans and singing. A heavy Garda presence remained throughout.

Online Editors