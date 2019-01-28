Gardai have warned social media users not to tag them on Twitter when posting videos of alleged wrongdoings.

Gardai have warned social media users not to tag them on Twitter when posting videos of alleged wrongdoings.

Gardai urge social media users not to tag them in videos of alleged wrongdoings

The Garda Twitter account has recently been instructing users to remove footage of incidents that identify cars or drivers.

They claim that such videos could damage a person’s good name and may jeopardise future court cases.

On Friday, @GardaTraffic responded to an individual who shared headcam footage of a cyclist revealing a driver’s registration.

“Everyone is entitled to their good name,” the An Garda Siochana account Tweeted.

“Consider if it was your car considered to be speeding / too close to cyclists. Both sides can be considered in court. Pls don’t post images on THIS account which identify [a] person or reg number.”

Speaking to Independent.ie, a garda spokesperson said it has become common practice for people to upload videos of incidents and tag Garda social media accounts.

“There is an inherent danger in posting videos of this nature and our social media accounts clearly state that they are not to be used to report incidents.

“Social media is not the appropriate forum for deciding whether or not someone is guilty of any offence. This is a matter for the court.

“While we do use our social media accounts to highlight incidents and to promote road safety, we take steps to ensure that the people involved cannot be identified. We find social media to be a positive tool in the area of highlighting traffic related issues.”

The spokesperson added that any person who allegedly committed an offence is entitled to due process and to their good name.

“Anyone who wishes to report an incident and has video of the occurrence should contact Traffic Watch or their local Garda Station. All reports received by Gardai will be fully investigated.

“If you report an incident, you will be required to make a statement and if you have a video of an incident, you will be asked to upload the entire sequence and make it available to investigators.

“If the investigation results in a court case, the person making the complaint will be required to give evidence.

“The suspected offender will then be interviewed by Gardai and it must be remembered that this person is innocent until proven guilty in court. It should also be remembered that there may be a perfectly reasonable explanation for their actions.”

The garda spokesperson added that in the most serious cases a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, who decide whether or not a person should be prosecuted.

“It should also be pointed out that the publication of videos which identify suspects may jeopardise future court cases," he said.

Online Editors