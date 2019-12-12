Gardaí have confirmed they are preparing a file for the coroner’s court on the sudden death of an infant baby in the Rotunda Hospital.

Gardai treating sudden death of baby in Rotunda Hospital as 'tragic accident'

It is being treated as a “tragic incident” following a post mortem result and no further investigation is needed, gardai say.

The death occurred in the hospital on Friday, December 6 .

The baby’s mother had presented to the hospital.

A garda spokesman said the infant child passed away after being in a special unit for a number of days and gardaí were notified.

A garda spokesman said a post mortem was conducted.

The results which have come back to the investigation team “advise this was a tragic incident and no further investigation is required.”

A file will now be prepared for the coroners court.

A spokeswoman for the Rotunda said:"Management at the Rotunda wish to confirm the recent discovery by hospital staff of an occurrence that culminated in the tragic death of a new born baby

“This matter was reported to the Gardai and is now the subject of an ongoing investigation on which the hospital cannot make any further comment.”

