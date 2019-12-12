Gardai treating sudden death of baby in Rotunda Hospital as 'tragic accident'
Gardaí have confirmed they are preparing a file for the coroner’s court on the sudden death of an infant baby in the Rotunda Hospital.
It is being treated as a “tragic incident” following a post mortem result and no further investigation is needed, gardai say.
The death occurred in the hospital on Friday, December 6 .
The baby’s mother had presented to the hospital.
A garda spokesman said the infant child passed away after being in a special unit for a number of days and gardaí were notified.
A garda spokesman said a post mortem was conducted.
The results which have come back to the investigation team “advise this was a tragic incident and no further investigation is required.”
A file will now be prepared for the coroners court.
A spokeswoman for the Rotunda said:"Management at the Rotunda wish to confirm the recent discovery by hospital staff of an occurrence that culminated in the tragic death of a new born baby
“This matter was reported to the Gardai and is now the subject of an ongoing investigation on which the hospital cannot make any further comment.”
Online Editors