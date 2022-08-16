Gardaí treating as suspicious death of pensioner and mother-of-four in her Kerry home

Miriam Burns was found dead at her home in Killarney

Miriam Burns was found dead at her home in Killarney

GARDAÍ are treating as suspicious the death of a pensioner found in her Kerry home.

The grim discovery was made in a Killarney property yesterday afternoon after emergency services were alerted.

The mother-of-four, named locally at Miriam Burns (75), was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both gardaí and paramedics attended the scene at the Ardshanavooly housing estate in the south Kerry town after the alarm was raised at lunchtime.

Mrs Burns was discovered after friends and family had become concerned for her welfare.

The area where the woman was found was immediately sealed off pending a full technical and forensic examination. Gardaí requested the assistance of the State Pathologist Office.

The remains will be transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for a full post mortem examination today.

Gardaí indicated that the findings of the post mortem examination will determine the nature of their investigation.

However, it is understood that the woman had sustained head and neck injuries which do not appear to be consistent with a fall.

Gardaí are treating the death as suspicious and a decision on the nature of their investigation will be made today following the receipt of post mortem and forensic results.

Mrs Burns was discovered with blood visible around her head.

A garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 1.15pm, the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a residential property in Ardshanavooly, Killarney Co Kerry. The body remains at the scene.

"The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified. No further information is available at this time."

Detectives are now trying to confirm Mrs Burns’ last known movements.

Local sources indicated she was very active in a number of Killarney-based groups and had not been seen locally since last Friday evening.

One garda source said a central element of their investigation will be trying to determine precisely when Mrs Burns died.

Detectives are also trying to confirm who may have had contact with her in the hours before her death.

Gardaí are hoping to speak with one person known to the deceased in respect of when they last saw her.

There was no sign of forced entry at the property.

Door-to-door inquiries are expected to be conducted in an area which has been described by locals as a very quiet residential part of Killarney.

CCTV security camera footage from the area, which is located close to a Tesco shopping centre and a McDonald's outlet, is expected to prove crucial in the investigation.

Mrs Burns lived for most of her adult life in the Ardshanavooly area but is understood to be originally from Milltown.

The local community was last night deeply shocked by the tragedy unfolding in their estate.

Councillor Donal Grady, who lives in Ardshanavooly, paid tribute to Mrs Burns, whom he knew personally, and described as a wonderful mother.

"I knew her very well. I often spoke to her and. She comes from a highly respected family and she herself is highly respected here in Ardshanavooly. She was a much loved neighbour, always smiling and so kind to all,” he said.

"She has lived here since the 1970s and she has brothers and sisters who live here in Killarney and are well-known. She was a familiar sight on her bike, always cycling around.

"We are all shocked here tonight. This is a terrible tragedy.”

Her home is a two-storey terraced house located in a block of four properties.

Ardshanavooly is a popular residential area located within walking distance of Killarney town centre and popular local amenities including the Killarney Outlet Centre.

Mrs Burns is understood to have four children, several of whom now live abroad.

She adored travel and regularly visited European cities, often travelling to meet up with some of her children.

Ardshanavooly is a mature housing estate with a mix of pensioners, older families and a few younger residents with children.