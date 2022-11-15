Gardaí to tell Justice Minister of ‘grave’ concerns over new rosters

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is to approach the Justice Minister over its “grave concerns” about proposed new rosters which Garda Commissioner Dew Harris is attempting to introduce.

Today the GRA approved its policy around rosters, the effects of rosters on earnings and protections for members at a Special Delegate Conference in Portlaoise.

The GRA which represents 12,500 rank and file gardaí has previously said they will not accept a new roster that proposed ‘non-core’ units work a week straight with two days rest, followed by six work days in a row with three rest days, in eight hour shifts.

The GRA has identified issues within the roster proposal from Garda HQ that cause “serious concern” including adverse changes to earnings, an increase in the cost of living, and the potential negative impact on work/life balance.

Concerns have also been raised relating to the loss of predictability in rosters, with the GRA not agreeing to the new working time agreement which was deferred again last week until January 23 next.

Since the pandemic most garda units have been rostered to work 12-hour shifts over four days with four rest days but garda management want to introduce a new roster.

Today’s GRA conference also unanimously passed a motion that a formal approach would be made to the Justice Minister outlining “the grave concerns of the GRA with the current Garda Commissioner's attitude towards Rostering Arrangements in An Garda Síochána".

The conference also agreed that a four-part proposal would form future GRA policy.

In a statement, the association said that this proposal involves a roster configuration of 4 x 4, 12-hour shifts for core units and other units as set out in the 2022 work time agreement (WTA) proposal and a roster configuration of 6 x 4, 10-hour shifts for non-core units as set out in the 2022 WTA proposal.

‘Core-units’ include gardaí involved in regular frontline policing, armed support and roads policing.

While ‘non-core’ units include national and local units tasked with investigating organised and serious crime, terrorist threats, sex crimes and drug offences.

The GRA are also proposing “that no members’ earnings, terms and conditions and rest patterns would be negatively affected” and “that the current protections afforded to members under the 2012 WTA remain”.

The Special Delegate Conference also agreed to reject the imposition of “eight-hour tours, other than those currently worked by members predisposed to them”.

The conference was made up of elected delegates from every Garda division in the country. It is the highest decision making authority within the GRA and motions carried dictate official association policy.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) recently rejected roster proposals by 63pc in a ballot of members.

The proposals asked members to work 14 days out of 16, which the majority of middle management members were very concerned about, General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said at the time.

Also at today’s SDC, Garda Tara McManus of the Louth Division, was officially appointed to the role of assistant to the general secretary.

Garda McManus has been a member of An Garda Síochána since February 2000. She has held several positions since that time including a role with the Garda Press Office and was assigned as garda instructor, Continuous Professional Development Office, at Drumad garda station.

Reacting to the appointment, interim general secretary Philip McAnenly said: “Tara is a welcome addition to our team and we look forward to working alongside her.”

Last month, The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ordered the GRA to appoint Ms McManus to the position of assistant to the general secretary within six weeks of October 5 this year.

Gda McManus had claimed she was the victim of gender-based discrimination by what her barrister suggested was an “old boys club” among the leadership of the GRA.

The WRC rejected the discrimination claims, but upheld a finding of victimisation under the Equal Status Acts after seeing minutes of a GRA central executive committee meeting.

The WRC ordered the GRA to appoint Gda McManus to the role after she twice failed to be appointed despite being recommended by the interview board and an external recruitment agency for the role.