Gardaí to tackle street-level dealing as crack cocaine use replaces heroin in communities

Gardai have today launched an operation to tackle street-level drug dealing in cities, towns and villages all across the country.

Operation Tara will also focus on the increasing rate of drug related intimidation where families of users with debts are being targeted with threats of violence and death.

At the launch of the operation, which began to be resourced last year, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said visible drug dealing is leading to fear of crime in communities all over Ireland.

And while there has been a good success rate at targeting drug gangs and a big number of drug seizures the problem also needed to be tackled at street level.

The use of highly addictive crack cocaine is increasing in deprived areas such as Ballymun on Dublin’s northside, Jobstown on the southside, and in the inner city also, and will be part of the focus of Operation Tara, said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of drugs.

During 2020 An Garda Síochána resourced divisional drugs units in all Garda Divisions in preparation for this Operation and there are now 321 members who are full time assigned to such units across every Garda division.

During 2020 gardai seized in excess of 137.8kg of cocaine worth €9.5m; 368.6kg of cannabis worth €7.3m; and 41.4kg of heroin worth €5.8m.

“The term ‘recreational’ drug use is a dangerous misnomer that hides the irreparable damage that illegal and dangerous drugs cause to individuals and society. A current generation is suffering from and will be lost to the menace of this illegal drug use,” said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at a media briefing at Garda Headquarters today.

“Every person who continues to buy and consume illegal drugs inflicts untold damage to individuals under coercive control from organised drug gangs in Ireland, is putting money directly in the pockets of drug cartels, and is responsible for the damage done to communities here and abroad from drugs.”

“Under Operation Tara there will be a particular focus on street level dealing. Not only is this dealing devastating for the individual buying the drugs and their loved ones, it is also corrosive for local communities to have to witness it.”

“It is no longer the case that such dealing is confined to our cities and urban areas, it is now happening in towns and villages around the country. Operation Tara will tackle this scourge,” he added.

“The commissioner and senior members attending meetings throughout the country at local level has given us a full picture of how the communities are experiencing the drugs problem,” said Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll.

“In areas of deprivation we see that crack cocaine is replacing heroin as a problem drug, whereas in the night-time economy and other locations we see that wider use of cocaine is a problem that is expanding,” he added.

Asst Commissioner O’Driscoll said the seizure of cash, expensive cars and jewellery and watches show communities that gardai are acting where there are reports of people exhibiting the wealth they accumulated through drugs.

He added that there is also a focus on fighting drug crime at an international level, and that there is now a garda presence in North, Central and South America where a lot of drugs that end up in Ireland come from.

“The cocaine problem that is expanding partly arises from the fact that those who supply it from the Americas have seen a greater level of profit to be made in Europe. Where a deal of cocaine may fetch $28 in the US, in Europe it could reach as high as $80 in particular locations, so Europe is being targeted,” he explained.