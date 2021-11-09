Gardaí to seek more charges against suspects involved in abduction of Kevin Lunney, says Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has revealed that gardaí intend to seek more charges on people involved in the horrific abduction and assault of businessman Kevin Lunney and detailed files will be sent to the DPP in a matter of weeks on these suspects.

Commissioner Harris welcomed the convictions of the three gang members at the Special Criminal Court yesterday when he was speaking to reporters at the at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) annual conference in Killlarney, Co Kerry.

The garda chief said: “Right from the commencement of this investigation, we sought to uncover what the wider conspiracy may be in terms of these offences.

“And that's involved the evidence that we have recovered throughout this investigation, other lines of inquiry in terms of financial investigation and that's all ongoing at this moment and time.

“So as I say, we're pleased with the convictions yesterday. We are very pleased with the support that we received from the local community.

“And I would say to the local community, they can see there is a criminal justice response here, people will be brought to justice and I would ask them to assist us in our enquiries.

“But there was a long campaign of intimidation, damage to property culminating in this awful attack on Mr Lunney. And we have a lot yet to investigate and get to the bottom of.”

Commissioner Harris was specifically asked are gardaí aware of the identity of the so-called ‘paymaster’ behind the savage atrocity on Mr Lunney on September 17, 2009.

This person is suspected of funding the attack and is also suspected of being behind more sinister threats to the safety of directors at Quinn Industrial Holdings over the past year, which gardaí have described as “credible”.

“The paymaster is not our phrase or comment. What I would say with the investigation team, and I know what they're doing, they are following where the evidence takes them.

“We've gathered evidence. And as time has moved, we have got more assistance from the public. And that has given us leads as well. So we'll go where this investigation takes us,” Commissioner Harris said.

Alan O’Brien (40) and Darren Redmond (27) both from East Wall in Dublin; Luke O’Reilly (68) from Kilcogy, Co Cavan; and a 40-year-old man, who may only be identified as YZ, had all denied charges of falsely imprisoning and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney.

On Monday, the court convicted O’Brien, Redmond and YZ of false imprisonment and intentional causing of serious harm to Mr Lunney. Mr O’Reilly was acquitted. He wept as his acquittal was read out in court.

Mr Lunney (51), a father-of-six, was abducted close to his home in Co Fermanagh as part of the ongoing campaign of violence and threats against executives at Quinn Industrial Holdings.

His leg was broken and the letters QIH were carved into his chest during the two-and-a-half hour ordeal before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.