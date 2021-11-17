Gardaí targeting dissident republicans seize AK-47 assault rifle

Gardaí have seized an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition

Detectives investigating dissident republican crime along the Border have seized an assault rifle and ammunition.

The firearm was recovered during a planned search operation in Co Cavan earlier today.

Senior gardaí have described the seizure as a significant blow to subversive groups operating along the Border.

During the search in the Tullyhaw area an AK-47 assault rifle and matching ammunition were uncovered.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations into the discovery are ongoing.

The weapon and ammunition will be forwarded to the Ballistics Section in Garda Headquarters to be analysed.

The operation was carried out by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), the Garda’s anti-terror squad tasked with investigating dissident republicans.

The head of the unit, Detective Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly, said: "The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region."