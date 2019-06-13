Gardai swoop on three suspected members of prolific burglary gang

DETECTIVES have arrested three suspected members of a prolific burglary gang following a raid on a business in Limerick this morning.

Three men, including a pensioner, are currently being questioned under organised crime legislation on suspicion of being members of a criminal group.

Independent.ie has learned that the suspects are believed to be members of a Munster burglary gang and are being investigated for involvement in a number of robberies across the South-West.

The three men, aged in their 20s, 50s and 70s, are originally from Clare and were arrested as part of an intelligence led operation by the detective unit based at Roxboro Road garda station.

A source said: “They have been a prime term target under Operaiton Thor and are being investigated for a number of other crimes in the South-East.”

Gardai had been keeping the gang under surveillance for some time when they carried out a burglary at a premises in Raheen Business Park, Limerick, at around 4am this morning.

Local detectives, assisted the regional Armed Support Unit (ASU), then swooped in on the trio and arrested them.

The suspects are currently being held at different garda stations on suspicion of being members of an organised crime group.

A garda spokesman said: “They were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.”

