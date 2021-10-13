| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gardaí suspect Deirdre’s killer chose wild animal sanctuary in bid to dispose of remains

Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand
Fiona Pender (25) went missing in August 1996 Expand
Annie McCarrick (26) went missing in March 1993 Expand
Fiona Sinnott (19) went missing in February 1998. She is pictured here with her daughter Emma Carroll Expand
Ciara Breen (17) went missing in February 1997 Expand
Eva Brennan (40) went missing in July 1993 Expand
Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fiona Pender (25) went missing in August 1996

Fiona Pender (25) went missing in August 1996

Annie McCarrick (26) went missing in March 1993

Annie McCarrick (26) went missing in March 1993

Fiona Sinnott (19) went missing in February 1998. She is pictured here with her daughter Emma Carroll

Fiona Sinnott (19) went missing in February 1998. She is pictured here with her daughter Emma Carroll

Ciara Breen (17) went missing in February 1997

Ciara Breen (17) went missing in February 1997

Eva Brennan (40) went missing in July 1993

Eva Brennan (40) went missing in July 1993

Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire

/

Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ken Foy

Gardaí believe the killer of teenager Deirdre Jacob deliberately chose a remote wooded area to dispose of her body knowing it was used by hunters.

The private land is owned by the Kildare Hunt Club and has been used as a wild animal sanctuary for hunt animals for generations going back to the 1800’s.

Related topics

More On Annie McCarrick

Most Watched

Privacy